APHC urges world to raise voice for besieged Kashmiris

Srinagar, October 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to every conscientious human being across the world to raise voice in support of the besieged Kashmiri people to rescue them from the Indian brutalities.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, Pakistanis stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren and Prime Minister Imran Khan has resolved to become Kashmir’s voice and its ambassador. He said that the entire Muslim Ummah must wake up from slumber and help the Kashmiris in securing their inalienable right to self-determination. He urged the UN to honour its commitments regarding the Kashmir dispute, stop India from carrying out demographic changes in IIOJK and hold New Delhi accountable for its crimes in the territory.

Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over the plight of the Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth languishing in different jails of IIOJK and India. He said, these detainees are being targeted for their political ideology and demanded their immediate release.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum, Umar Aadil Dar, addressing a gathering at a mosque in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, today, called for resolution of the Kashmir dispute through tripartite talks involving Pakistan, India and the genuine leadership of Kashmiris.

APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, addressing a gathering in Deedarpora area of Kupwara said that India was using arrests and other brutal tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

The Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, in a statement said that illegally detained Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, was suffering from various ailments but the authorities in Udhampur jail in Jammu were not providing him with proper medical facilities, endangering his life.

On the other hand, the American magazine ‘Foreign Policy’ in an article says that in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has advanced a series of policies promoting a Hindu nationalist narrative openly hostile toward Muslims and this approach is fuming extremism in India.

