Behl condemns inhuman treatment meted out to Kashmiri detainees

Srinagar, October 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Devindar Singh Behl, has strongly condemned the inhuman treatment meted out to illegally detained Kashmiris lodged in different jails of the territory and India.

Devinder Singh Behl visited Deedarpora area of Kupwara and met the Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Abdul Ahad Parra, who was recently released from four years illegal detention.

Devinder Singh Behl speaking on the occasion saluted the Kashmiri freedom-lovers who have continued to raise their voice for right to self-determination despite all the cruel tactics of India.

Behl lauded the contribution and sacrifices of Abdul Ahad Parra in the ongoing liberation movement and said that despite suffering immensely, he stood firm like a rock. He deplored that Kashmiri detainees were being deprived of medical facilities.

He said that India was using all cheap tactics to weaken the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people but would never succeed in its nefarious designs and the Kashmiris would take the liberation movement to its logical conclusion.

He urged the international human rights organizations to send teams to IIOJK to take stock of the miserable plight of Kashmiri political detainees.

