India spreading misinformation about Kashmir dispute: JKYSF

Srinagar, October 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar, has expressed concern over false representation of the territory in the Indian media and termed it an issue concerning the future of millions of Kashmiris.

The JKYSF Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar, addressing a gathering at a mosque in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, today, deplored that the Indian government was spreading misleading information among people regarding the Kashmir dispute and presenting it as a Pakistan-sponsored issue.

“The need of the hour is that aspirations of Kashmiris should be considered and a realistic approach should be adopted to move forward and initiate a meaningful dialogue among India, Pakistan and the real representatives of Kashmiris to resolve the lingering dispute,” he added.

He also expressed serious concern over the growing social evils in the society. He called for individual and collective efforts for the eradication of these issues.

