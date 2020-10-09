Inqilabi demands release of Hurriyat leaders, activists

Srinagar, October 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, has demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that he himself had recently been released after a long illegal detention, so he was well aware of the plight of the detainees.

He said that his long detention had not weakened his resolve for freedom and he would continue to raise his voice for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris till his last breath. He said that the Indian authorities had turned the entire occupied territory into a big jail.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi demanded release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Amir Hamza, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Dr Abdul Hameed Fayyaz and spokesman Advocate Zahid Ali.

