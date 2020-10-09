Khan Sopori expresses concern over detainees’ plight in jails

Srinagar, October 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, has expressed concern over the plight of the Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth languishing in different jails of the territory and India.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar said, these detainees are being targeted for their political ideology. He said that the continued detention and pitiful imprisonment of the detainees had severely affected their physical and mental health.

He urged the international human rights organizations to take notice of the plight of Kashmiri political detainees and play their due role in their immediate release.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori reiterated that India’s policy of repression could not stifle the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiments and they would continue their struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.

