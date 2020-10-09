‘Modi’s policies promoting Hindu nationalist narrative in India’

Washington, October 09 (KMS): In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advanced a series of policies promoting a Hindu nationalist narrative openly hostile toward Muslims, says American magazine ‘Foreign Policy’.

The magazine says that Narendra Modi’s policies are fuming extremism in India.

In the article ‘Indians and Central Asians are the new face of the Islamic State (Daesh)’ the magazine has exposed the links between Indians and extremists.

It points out that links of involvement of Indians in attacks in Afghanistan and fighting in Syria have been unearthed.

The attack on the prison in Jalalabad follows the earlier decision by ISKP to use an Indian fighter to attack a Sikh gurdwara – a place of worship – in Kabul, the article read.

The article says an increasing number of Indian and Central Asian links to plots outside their regions is dangerous for the neighboring countries.

