Pakistan to raise Kashmir dispute at every international forum: Asad Qaiser

Islamabad, October 09 (KMS): Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, has said that Pakistan’s support to the Kashmir cause on every regional and international forum will continue till the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Addressing the 15th anniversary of the establishment of Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday, he resolved to utilize all possible channels to highlight and sensitize the world about atrocities being committed on innocent Kashmiri people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said the Indian brutalities will not last longer and the people of Kashmir will soon get their basic right of self-determination.

The Speaker remarked that highlighting the atrocities and violations of basic rights have always been the priority of the incumbent government. He said that the peace of the region as well as of the world was dependent upon the settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the brutalities inflicted on the Kashmiris by Indian Army are felt by each Pakistani and each Pakistani stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren. He added that Pakistani leadership has raised the Kashmir issue at all national and international forums.

Asad Qaiser lauded the passion and determination of KORT Chief Patron, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar, for his endless efforts to establish and successfully manage Orphanage House in Mirpur. He said that the expertise of Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar would be utilized to make such centers in other areas. While addressing the children of KORT, he said they should not feel themselves homeless and hapless as every Pakistani stands with them. He advised the children to dream big and then strive hard to achieve these dreams. He also advised the children to be hard worker to achieve their dreams.

Former AJK Prime Minister, Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan; President of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Altaf Ahmed Butt; and KORT Chairman, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar, also addressed the function.

Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan on the occasion said Kashmir and Pakistan are one and cannot be separated from each other. Kashmiri people will continue their struggle till freedom from India and accession to Pakistan, he added.

Altaf Ahmed Butt in his speech said the people of Indian illegally occupied Kashmir have high expectations from Pakistan. “Kashmiris have been fighting for the past seventy-three years for the freedom of their homeland from India and the completion of Pakistan. They have made immense sacrifices. They have been going through the ordeal for the last 14 months. Millions of domiciles have been issued to Hindus. India is rapidly implementing a plan to change the demographics in Kashmir,” he said.

Addressing the function, KORT Chairman, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar, said that the organization was established in 2005 with sincerity, high sentiments and pain of humanity in the heart. The main purpose of the trust is to provide free education and training to orphans and vulnerable children, he said. He thanked the Speaker Asad Qaiser and other guests for their participation in the function.

Colourful programmes, sketches, tableaus, recitations of Holy Quran, Naat, Qawwali and speeches were presented by the students which were highly appreciated by the guests and audience.

The event was attended by GOC Mangla Major General Majid Jahangir, AJK Minister Sardar Farooq Sikandar, former Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed, Chaudhry Rukhsar, AJK political and social leader Shafiq Butt, former PFUJ President Afzal Butt, Secretary National Press Club Anwar Raza, Secretary Finance Saghir Chaudhry, senior journalists and a large number of officials and workers from various political parties and social and welfare organizations.

Earlier, Asad Qaiser inaugurated the sports academy in Kashmir and prayed for the continuity of sports activity in Mirpur.

