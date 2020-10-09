Sehrai not being provided medical facility in IIOJK jail: Untoo

Srinagar, October 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, has said that illegally detained Tehreek-e- Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, is suffering from severe joint pain, hypertension and other ailments as per his medical report.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai needed immediate medical attention but the authorities at Udhampur jail were not provided any medical facility to him as advised by his doctors in Bone and Joint Hospital, Srinagar.

He said, the senior Hurriyat leader has his medical reports but the criminal attitude of the authorities has endangered his life by not providing him the required medical assistance. The same is the case with Muhammad Yasin Malik, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo and Aasiya Andrabi who are also suffering from multiple ailments, he added.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo said that other Hurriyat leaders lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar jail including Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Peer Saifullah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Ameer Hamza, Merajuddin Kalwal, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi were also victims of criminal apathy of the jail authorities. He said, these leaders and many more have been jailed without any reason and justification and their only crime is their demand for right to self-determination.

Untoo appealed to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on prisoners to take cognizance of the illegal detention of these Kashmiri political detainees and ensure their immediate release.

