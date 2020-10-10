JKYSF expresses solidarity with martyred youth’s family in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) leader, Zubair Hassan Mir, visited Heff area of Shopian and expressed solidarity with the family of a martyred youth, Sajjad Ahmed Malla.

Sajjad Ahmed Malla, along with two other youth, was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Sugan area of Shopian on Wednesday.

Zubair Hassan Mir addressing the mourners paid rich tributes to Sajjad and other martyrs. He deplored that Indian troops were killing innocent youth on daily basis to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom struggle.

He said that Kashmiris always wanted peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with their aspirations as was promised in the United Nations resolutions several decades ago. He added that India should give up its rigidity over the lingering dispute and come forward to settle it for ensuring permanent peace in the region.

