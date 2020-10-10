AAC pays rich tributes to Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq

Srinagar, October 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Awami Action Committee (AAC) has paid rich tributes to the party founder and martyred prominent Hurriyat leader, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, today, the 10th of October, which the party observes as ‘prisoner’s day’ .

It was on this day in 1965 when Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq was arrested by the puppet authorities for representing the political aspirations of Kashmiri people and was kept in prison for the next two and a half years. He was subjected to severe torture during his illegal detention.

The AAC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that this year due to COVID-19 pandemic and the continued arbitrary house detention of its Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for the past more than one year, the day could not be commemorated.

It recalled the contribution and great service of its founding President, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq to furtherance of the people’s cause of realising their political aspirations and peace in the subcontinent. It stated that the party under the current able leadership of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq remains steadfast on its principled stand of seeking a political settlement to the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations and democratic norms of rights and justice.

It expressed deep concern over the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in various jails in and outside the territory as a measure of repression and hailed their resilience.

The AAC demanded immediate release of its Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, from house detention and release of all political leaders and youth, including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi and Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam.

