APHC concerned over Sehrai’s deteriorating health in IIOJK jail

Srinagar, October 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over the worsening health condition of illegally detained Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in Udhampur Jail, Jammu.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was suffering from various ailments and his condition had worsened in jail in absence of proper medical care.

He deplored that India was resorting to the worst kind of political victimization to intimidate political leaders and activists. Making mockery of all laws, the occupation authorities are denying all basic facilities including medical care to the political detainees, he added.

The spokesman said that Indian rulers must remember that such revengeful measures could not suppress the resolve and commitment of Hurriyat leaders and activists towards the freedom struggle.

He appealed to the International Committee of Red Cross and other world human rights organisations to take notice of New Delhi’s political vendetta against the Kashmiri detainees languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

