Lahore, Oct 10 (KMS): Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that India had topped the list of countries having links with terrorists.

Reacting to the article published in American Foreign Policy magazine, the minister said that this rating had supported the stance of Pakistan about Indian government.

India is involved in carrying out false flag operations across the world, he stated. The reaction came after American magazine exposed links between India and terrorists.

