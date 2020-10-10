Indian soldier goes missing in Srinagar

Srinagar, October 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), an Indian soldier went missing mysteriously from his camp in Srinagar city.

A soldier of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) identified as Jitendra G D, hailing from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, went missing from his camp in Saderabal area of the city.

A missing report has been filed at police station Lal Bazar in this regard and efforts are on to trace the missing soldier, officials said.

“We are ascertaining details,” said a police official.

