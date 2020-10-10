Archive: Current Month

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, October 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Chingam area of the district. The operation was going on till the last reports came in.

On the other hand, a 14-year-old boy, Khushdil Gulzar, was injured after he was shot at by unidentified gunmen in Lethpora area of Pulwama district.


