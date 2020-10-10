India’s state terrorism getting exposed with every passing day: FO

Islamabad, Oct 10 (KMS): Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri says India’s state terrorism is getting more and more exposed with every passing day and its façade of being the largest democracy stands fully exposed.

Responding to a question in weekly news briefing in Islamabad, he said today, India is known as a sponsor of state terrorism.

The Spokesperson said recently, we have seen many international endorsements and acknowledgements of what India has been doing in the region and how India has been imperiling regional peace and security.

He said Pakistan has been consistently sensitizing the world community about the true face of India as a Hindu extremist state.

