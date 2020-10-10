Archive: Current Month

October 2020
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Archives

India’s state terrorism getting exposed with every passing day: FO

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

 

Islamabad, Oct 10 (KMS): Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri says India’s state terrorism is getting more and more exposed with every passing day and its façade of being the largest democracy stands fully exposed.

Responding to a question in weekly news briefing in Islamabad, he said today, India is known as a sponsor of state terrorism.

The Spokesperson said recently, we have seen many international endorsements and acknowledgements of what India has been doing in the region and how India has been imperiling regional peace and security.

He said Pakistan has been consistently sensitizing the world community about the true face of India as a Hindu extremist state.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: