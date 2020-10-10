‘Kashmir dispute taking heavy toll on mental health of IIOJK people’

Srinagar, October 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC), Shabbir Ahmed Dar, has said that 10th October is observed as the World Mental Health Day to spread awareness around the world as this disease is turning to be a monster for the world particularly in conflict zones like IIOJK and Palestine.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the international health organizations, working on this subject, had given alarming reports about the number of Kashmiris suffering from this serious decease caused by the huge number of Indian forces deployed in the residential areas and their attitude towards the local population.

He said, the unabated killings, rapes, destruction of property, arbitrary arrests and inhuman custodial tortures by Indian troops have turned IIOJK into a mental facility instead of a normal place to live. The unresolved Kashmir dispute and the violent means by India to keep it under its forcible occupation is the main reason that 80 percent of Kashmiris are suffering from mental health issues, he added.

Shabbir Dar said that the United Nations must now rise up to the occasion on this day to save the Kashmiris from this deadly disease by implementing its own resolutions and settle the dispute to ensure a safe and healthy future for coming generations in IIOJK.

Like this: Like Loading...