Khan Sopori pays glowing tributes to martyrs

Srinagar, October 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, has paid rich tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Chingam area of Kulgam district, today.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori addressing a meeting in Pulwama expressed concern over the surge in the killing of youth by the troops in the territory. He added that the current dire situation was due to the unresolved Kashmir dispute.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori urged India to accept the ground reality and resolve the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

