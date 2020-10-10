Over 100,000 mental patients in IIOJK: report

Srinagar, October 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in the wake of Indian state terrorism, the number of mental patients has crossed the one hundred thousand figure.

This has been revealed in a report issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, today. The report says the number of mental patients has witnessed an alarming increase since the imposition of strict military siege in IIOJK by Narendra Modi-led communal Indian government on August 05, last year.

The report maintains that the human rights violations by Indian troops including beatings, torture, unjustified arrest and extrajudicial killings had adversely affected the local psyche.

The report says that enforced disappearance was one of the most harrowing consequences of the armed conflict in the occupied territory and during the last 31 years more than 10,000 people had been subjected to enforced disappearance by the troops.

“Of the disappeared persons, between 2,000 to 2,005 were married males. Although men have been subjected to disappearance largely, but women have been badly affected because of being related to them as daughters, mothers, sisters and wives,” the report adds.

