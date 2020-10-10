Pakistan urges NAM to ensure just, early solution of Kashmir, Palestine disputes

Islamabad, Oct 10 (KMS): Pakistan while expressing concern over proliferating conflicts and widespread oppression of occupied peoples, urged the role of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and international community for a just, peaceful and expeditious resolution of Kashmir and Palestine disputes.

Addressing the virtual ministerial meeting of NAM, hosted by Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, the foreign minister reiterated concern at the continued denial of self-determination right to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and brutal suppression of freedom struggles of Kashmir and Palestine.

“NAM and the international community must strengthen the calls for a just, peaceful and expeditious resolution of these conflicts, in accordance with the aspirations of the people. It is central to ensuring durable peace in South Asia and the Middle East,” the foreign minister said.

He also conveyed Pakistan’s deep concern on the deteriorating security situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region and called intensive shelling by Armenian forces on civilian populations of Azerbaijani villages “reprehensible.”

“Pakistan stands with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and supports its right of self-defence. We support Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several UN Security Council resolutions,” the foreign minister told the summit titled “More Relevant, United and Effective NAM against Emerging Global Challenges, including COVID-19”

