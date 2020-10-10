Vilification campaign against IIOJK journalists condemned

Srinagar, October 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the journalist fraternity has condemned the continued online vilification campaign of journalists working with various organizations in the territory.

Kashmir National Television Journalists Association, Kashmir Editors Guild, Kashmir Press Club, Kashmir Working Journalists Association, Kashmir Video Journalist Association, Journalist Federation of Kashmir and Kashmir Photojournalist Association in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said, “It has become a routine exercise of pinpointing individuals by making baseless accusations and thereby aiding the rumour-mongering against them.”

The statement said, the deliberate efforts of spreading rumours against reporters are highly unfortunate. Journalists in the Valley have been working in difficult circumstances for years and have always tried their best to stay rational in their reportage, it added.

The statement said from time to time journalists particularly those who report from the ground have themselves been victims, adding that many had been injured and given their blood in the line of duty. It said, the online vilification campaign without any proof not only goes on to malign journalists’ images but also endangers their lives considering the volatility of the conflict-torn land.

“We hope this propaganda against the Kashmir media stops as it only goes on to add to the vulnerability they face. It is once again reiterated that Kashmir media stands united to defeat the designs of some elements hell bent on targeting the journalists in one way or the other,” the statement maintained.

Like this: Like Loading...