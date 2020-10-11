Behl expresses solidarity with martyr’s family in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and Chairman of the Social Peace Forum, Devinder Singh Behl, today, visited Heff area of Shopian to express solidarity with the family of a martyred youth, Sajjad Ahmed Malla.

Sajjad Ahmed Malla, along with two other youth, was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Sugan area of Shopian on Wednesday

On the occasion, he said that a day would surely come when India would leave Kashmir. He added that the people of Kashmir would continue their just struggle till securing their right to self-determination.

On the occasion, prayers were offered for the high ranks of the martyrs.

