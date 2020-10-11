Indian troops killing Kashmiris at free will: JKYSF

Srinagar, October 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir,

Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum delegation led by Ghulam Rasool Kaloo visited the residence of martyr Zahid Ahmad in Drubgaam area of Pulwama to express solidarity with the bereaved family.

Zahid Ahmad was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in the area, yesterday. Ghulam Rasool Kaloo was accompanied by Tausesf Ahmed, Zubair Ahmed Mir, Faisal Ahmed and Rafeeq Ahmad.

Ghulam Rasool Kaloo and other members of the delegation while talking to the mourners said that Indian troops were given a free hand to arrest, torture and catch and kill any Kashmiri at free will.

Like this: Like Loading...