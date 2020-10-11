Nine houses gutted, 40 livestock dead in Bandipora blaze

Srinagar, October 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, nine houses were gutted and almost 40 livestock died in a massive overnight blaze in Gurez valley of Bandipora district.

Eight houses caught fire in Baduaab village in Tulail area and one more house was gutted in a separate incident in Bagtore village.

Moreover, in the fire incident, several barns having livestock inside too were damaged causing death to the livestock.

“Eight houses were gutted completely in the overnight fire incident at Baduaab village, apart from several cowsheds housing livestock,” SDM Gurez Mudasir Ahmad told media.

According to the initial information, he said, around 40 livestock including cattle and sheep died in the incident.

