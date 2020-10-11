Pairwan-e-Wilayat pays tribute to south Kashmir martyrs

Srinagar, October 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesman for the Jammu and Kashmir Pairwan-e-Wilayat has paid tribute to the Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in South Kashmir.

The Pairwan-e-Wilayat spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over the use of pellets on civilians in South Kashmir. He said that the Indian troops were killing innocent people every day in the garb of cordon and search operations.

The spokesman said that the silence of the international human rights organizations in this regard was extremely regrettable, urging them to break their silence against the Indian atrocities in IIOJK and find a just solution to the Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

