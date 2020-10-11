Pakistan condemns unabated Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

Islamabad, October 11 (KMS): Pakistan has strongly condemned unabated Indian state-terrorism and extra-judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters and so-called cordon-and-search operations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement in Islamabad on Sunday, the Foreign Office called upon the international community, including the United Nations, human rights organizations and the global media, to take full cognizance of the consistently aggravating situation in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It also called for holding India accountable for the egregious human rights violations and war crimes in the occupied territory.

The Foreign Office urged the world community to work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people for durable peace and stability of the region.

Four young Kashmiris were martyred in Kulgam and Pulwama districts of the occupied valley yesterday.

A fourteen year old boy was seriously injured in the illegal and inhuman military crackdown.

Over three hundred Kashmiris, including women and children, have been martyred by the Indian occupation forces during the last one year.

