Unresolved Kashmir dispute threat to world peace: Naqash

Srinagar, October 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash has said that unresolved Kashmir dispute is a threat to the global peace.

Mohammad Yousuf Naqash chairing an executive committee meeting of his party in Srinagar said that Illegal and forced subjugation and unabated oppression unleashed by India is a dangerous situation and can have disastrous repercussions on the world peace.

He said that the Kashmir dispute, which is human and political in nature, continued to unleash miseries and death and destruction for the subjugated people of the territory under a well-hatched plan by India to deny and suppress the inalienable right to self determination of the people.

Yousuf Naqash said that the dispute, hindering the peace and development prospects in South Asia, was not a border issue but about determining the future of IIOJK and India’s arrogance, stubborn attitude and denial of inalienable right had converted the beautiful territory into a hell.

He deplored that Kashmiri people only witnessed fake encounters killings, custodial killings, target killings, arrest, torture and incarceration of loved ones regardless of age and gender and the oppressive tactics were increasing with every passing day. He added that people in the territory had resolved to continue the ongoing freedom movement till it reached its logical conclusion.

He warned, if the dispute is not resolved through peaceful means, there is every apprehension of escalating in a nuclear war. Hence it is in the interest of India to settle the dispute through political dialogue with Pakistan and people of IIOJK in accordance with their will and aspirations in the light of United Nations resolutions, he added.

