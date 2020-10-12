DPM denounces India for committing genocide in IIOJK

Srinagar October 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Democratic Political Movement has said that the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people for the freedom cause would not be allowed to go in vain.

DPM Chairman Khawaja Firdous, while presiding over a party meeting in Baramulla, said that the Indian Army pursuing the Hindutva agenda of the RSS was extra-judicially killing the youth. The Hurriyat leader said that in order to change the demography, India on one hand was committing genocide and on other hand issuing domicile certificates to non-residents in a clear violation of the international law.

Khawaja Firdous said that Kashmiri people would never submit to the cruel tactics of India and pointed out that New Delhi had no right to settle non-locals and set up military bases in the occupied territory, as Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute.

He paid rich tributes to the youth who were martyred in Kulgam and Pulwama and said that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain. The Hurriyat leader urged the international community to take notice of the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and play its role in giving the Kashmiri people the right to self-determination.

Those, among others, who attended the meeting include: Pir Hilal Ahmed, Bilal Mir, Mohammad Rizwan, Pir Shaukat, Talib Hussain Shah, Nazir Ahmed Lone, Ashfaq Hussain Shah, Sajjad Rasool and Fayyaz Ahmed Khan.

