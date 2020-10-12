Glowing tributes paid to IIOJK martyrs

Srinagar, October 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops during cordon and search operations in Kulgam, Pulwama and Srinagar areas of the territory.

The General Secretary of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Moulvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that innocent people were being killed during the siege while houses were set on fire. He deplored that India had stepped up its nefarious designs to convert the Muslim-majority status of IIOJK into a minority. He said that by such actions India was trying to keep the Kashmiri people away from the liberation movement but it would never succeed.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement, paying tributes to the martyrs, said that the disputed status of Kashmir issue was a historical fact which had been pending with the United Nations due to India’s stubbornness for the last 72 years. He said that Kashmiri people were facing severe difficulties due to unresolved Kashmir dispute. Welcoming the spirit of the Kashmiri people, Khan Sopori said that due to the unprecedented sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs, the dispute had come to the forefront of the world.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui said that Kashmir dispute was the main reason for bloodshed in IIOJK and urged India to give up its rigid stance and settle the dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqalabi in a statement in Srinagar said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste and would definitely bring positive results. He also paid rich tributes to the PhD scholar, Dr Manan Wani on his second martyrdom anniversary.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pairwan-e-Wilayat said that the Kashmir dispute could not be suppressed through use of brute force. It said that killings and arrests were not solution of the Kashmir dispute but such actions exposed the ugly and real face of India. The Kashmir dispute is the root cause of unrest in the region so it has become inevitable to resolve it, it added.

Vice Chairman of Young Mens League, Zahid Ashraf in his statement in Islamabad said that the massacre and the barbarity spoke volumes of the communal mindset of the Indian regime which deserved stringent condemnation from all freedom-loving people across the globe who believe in humanity and fundamental human rights. He said that the Indian terrorist mindset had posed a threat to the peace and stability of the region and the international community must take a strong notice of the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

