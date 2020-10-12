India using all colonial tactics to curb freedom spirit: TWI

Srinagar October 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, has said that Narendra Modi’s fascist Indian government is using every colonial tactics to prevent Kashmiris from pursuing the freedom struggle.

A TWI spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the BJP government was engaged in target killing of the Kashmiri youth while brutal laws were being enforced to make the Kashmiris economically more miserable.

“It’s been about thirteen months,” he said, “Kashmir’s economy has been devastated by the ongoing Indian military siege. Now the Indian government has issued another cruel notification under which the Kashmiri people would have to submit the property tax to the Indian exchequer on a regular basis every month,” the spokesman said.

He added that the imposition of the new tax was meant to further aggravate the plight of the Kashmiris. The Tehreek-e-Wahdat said the sole purpose of enforcing new Indian laws is to force the Kashmiris to distance themselves from the freedom movement.

However, the spokesman said that history bears testimony to the fact that cruel tactics and colonial measures have always failed to extinguish the spirit of freedom from hearts of nations. “That is why the Modi government will also fail in all its nefarious designs in Kashmir,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...