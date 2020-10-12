Indian troops martyr two youth, injure dozens, set houses on fire in Srinagar

Srinagar, October 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more youth, injured dozens while razing many houses and structures to rubbles in Srinagar, today.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Rambagh area of the city. The troops blasted many houses with inflammable material during the operation. The fire swept across huge areas razing dozens of structures to the ground in the area. As the news about the killings spread, people from Barzulla and adjoining areas took to the streets and clashed with the troops.

The troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells injuring many protesters including Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum Chief Coordinator Tawseef and Srinagar District Muhammad Faisal. Heavy stone pelting was going on till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, an Indian soldier of Sashastra Seema Bal committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Vilagam area of Kupwara district, today. This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to 477 since January 2007. It is worth mentioning here that two Indian soldiers took their life in the occupied territory in the two consecutive days. KMS-1R

