‘Nothing worse than slavery’—posters appear in IIOJK

Srinagar October 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters in favour of Kashmir’s freedom and against India’s illegal occupation and issuance of fake domicile certificates to outsiders have been put to display in the territory.

The posters were posted in as highly security areas as Fruit market in Sopore and adjoining areas in Baramulla district.

The posters displayed by the Kashmiri youth who identified them as Freedom Lovers were reading slogans like: “Nothing worse than slavery”, We will get freedom at any cost”, “India is illegally occupying IIOJK” and “We condemn issuance of fake domicile certificates to outsiders”.

