Sikhs protest against undue concessions to Hindus in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar to condemn the recent order passed by the Modi-led fascist Indian government to grant undue concessions to Hindus while bypassing Sikh and Muslim communities in provision of jobs, education and other facilities.

Dozens of Sikhs under the banner of APSCC assembled at Press Enclave in Srinagar and raised slogans against the discriminatory order. Holding banners and placards in their hands, the protesters raised slogans in support of their demands and urged the Indian Supreme Court and IIOJK High Court to intervene and prevail upon the Modi regime to reverse its decision.

Talking to reporters in Srinagar during the protest, APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said that the order is Discriminatory and detrimental to the interests of the Sikh and non-Hindu communities of IIOJK. He complained that the Modi regime continues to shower benefits on a particular community while ignoring the others especially Sikh community.

Raina said that it is highly condemnable that 3,000 jobs would be given to the migrant and non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus, adding that such discriminatory moves lead to disenchantment among other communities including Sikhs. He said that principles of equality and justice are being trampled due to the issuance of such orders and as such they need to be stopped at the earliest.

Principal Niranjan Singh of Tral while protesting against the government order said that the move to give relaxation in cut off percentage up to 10 percent is biased and speaks volumes about discrimination being meted out to the Sikh community of Kashmir.

The APSCC leaders in one voice demanded that a thorough probe should be carried out in the allotment of jobs in Kashmir valley over the past five decades or so.

