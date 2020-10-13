APHC concerned about Ashraf Sehrai’s worsening health in jail

Srinagar, October 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed deep concern over the worsening health condition of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in Udhampur jail, Jammu.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was suffering from multiple ailments and his condition had worsened in jail in absence of proper medication.

“New Delhi has been indulging in worst form of victimization of political leaders and activists,” the APHC said and added that making mockery of laws political prisoners are denied basic facilities.

New Delhi should remember that such revengeful measures could not deter pro-freedom leaders and activists from pursuing their right to self determination, the spokesman said.

He appealed to international human rights organisations to take strong notice of the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in various Indian jails.

