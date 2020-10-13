China doesn’t recognise Ladakh Union Territory illegally set up by India: Foreign Ministry

Beijing, October 13 (KMS): China has once again said that it doesn’t recognize the so-called Ladakh Union Territory illegally set up by India or the Arunachal Pradesh, and opposes infrastructure building aimed at military contention in disputed border areas.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, during regular briefing in Beijing said this in response to a question regarding the series of new bridges inaugurated by India. He also called border infrastructure development the root cause for the tension between the two sides and said neither side should take action that might escalate tension.

It is to mention here that Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, inaugurated 44 new bridges near the borders, yesterday. 8 of the bridges have been built in Ladakh and 8 in Arunachal Pradesh.

