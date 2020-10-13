DFP, JKNF and others urge world to help stop genocide of IIOJK youth

Srinagar, October 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, voicing serious concern over the continued bloodshed in the territory, Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir National Front and others have urged the international community to help stop systematic genocide of Kashmiri youth by the brutal Indian forces.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, a spokesman for the DFP while condemning the recent killing spree in Srinagar, Shopian and other areas of the valley said, “Innocent and highly educated youth were being target-killed during siege and search operations while residential houses were put on fire deliberately to destroy the Kashmiris’ economy”.

Terming it as a part of India’s conspiracy he said that the massacre of Kashmiri youth by the occupational forces was meant to convert the Muslim-majority status of Kashmir into a minority. Reiterating Kashmiris’ pledge to take the ongoing liberation struggle to its logical end, he said that such mean tactics by the Indian government would not deter the valiant people of Kashmir from pursuing their collective cause for which they have rendered matchless sacrifices. The spokesman said that the fast deteriorating situation in Kashmir poses a serious threat to the peace in the region.

Jammu and Kashmir National Front on Tuesday expressed its serious concern over the killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian forces. The JKNF spokesman while condemning the recent killings in Srinagar, said, “There has been immense rise in the incidents of state-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir.”

The spokesman said, “The Indian state was deeply involved in the genocide and ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims”. Referring to the recent incidents of violence in which dozens of Kashmiri youth were martyred by the troops he urged the world community to prevent bloodbath of innocent civilians in IIOJK.

Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement while condemning the killings said that people of Kashmir continued to carry forward their resistance against India’s illegal occupation.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Vice Chairman, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, in a statement while paying tributes to the Srinagar martyrs reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue to the martyrs’ mission till its logical conclusion.

Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League Vice Chairman, Zahid Ashraf, said that the massacre spoke volumes of the rabid communal mindset of the Indian fascist regime.

