India can’t weaken Kashmiri detainees’ spirit: Khan Sopori

Srinagar, October 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori has expressed concern over the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in Indian jails.

Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar said that political leaders and activists were detained in jails in IIOJK and India under political vendetta. Expressing concern over the deteriorating health of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai in jail, he said that he was not being provided proper medical facilities.

Sopori demanded immediate release of all Kashmiri detainees including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Naeem Ahmad Khan, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Shah, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Faktoo, Dr. Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Amir Hamza, Pir Saifullah, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Shahidul Islam, Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Farooq Tawheedi, Fehmida Sufi and Nahida Nasreen.

He said that the detention could not weaken the spirit of Hurriyat leaders for right to self-determination.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori said that freedom-loving Kashmiris were detained under the black law Public Safety Act, and it was repeatedly invoked against the Hurriyat leaders to prolong their detention.

