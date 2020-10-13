India hatching conspiracies to create religious disharmony in Pakistan: President Alvi

President urges nation to demonstrate unity to deal with newly faced challenges like hybrid war

Islamabad, Oct 13 (KMS): President Dr. Arif Alvi has urged the nation to demonstrate unity in dealing with newly faced challenges like hybrid war to destabilize the country through religious fragmentation.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said India, having a history of hatching conspiracies against Pakistan and being perturbed by its economic achievements, is trying to destabilize the country through various means, including the attempts to create religious disharmony.

The President said the political forces in Pakistan should also realize the fact, get united for the country’s sake and instead of maligning the state institutions should stand behind them.

He said besides creating problems in Balochistan through its spies like Kulbhushan Jadhav, India is also trying to create unrest in Karachi.

Dr Arif Alvi said India has been playing the role of a spoiler in Afghanistan, and it has also problems with all its neighbours, including China, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

He also referred to a recent report published in the Foreign Policy Magazine and said the Indian state-terrorism has been exposed in the world.

