Indian police beat up protesting students in Srinagar

Srinagar, October 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police ruthlessly beat the students of class 11th who held a protest in Srinagar to demand promotion to the next class as whole territory remained under military siege and COVID-lockdown throughout the year.

The students were picked up and beaten by police when they were leaving the Press Colony, Srinagar after registering their protest, the students said. They said that not only some of them were arrested but police also misbehaved with them.

“The men in uniform didn’t spare even the girls, they abused and arrested some of us too,” said Mahira (real name withheld), a student.

According to another student, police didn’t state a reason for picking up the students “When we visited the police station we were simply asked to move out.”

Students from other places like Baramulla and Sopore also staged protests demanding mass promotion. The students were seen with banners and placards urging the authorities to promote them to class 12th.

“We want promotion so that we don’t have to study for the examination only we want it so that we get more time to clear our basics “said Rahil.

