Kashmiris won’t submit to India’s fascism: Prof Butt

Srinagar, October 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has said that the Kashmiri people have neither submitted to India’s fascism in the past, nor would they accept its supremacy in the future, come what may.

Professor Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiris would continue to move forward as Indian brutalities cannot stop them from advancing towards their destination of freedom.

“No humanely behavior is expected from tyrant and oppressor India. Our people are going through a testing time of oppression and despair, yet the tyranny has not only made our people strong but has also taught us the skill to get out of such periods and march on the path to freedom.”

“We cherish every nation, leader and individual who regardless of religion, color or race speaks for truth and justice in the world,” he added.

He said that India had tried all the tactics of oppression in Kashmir but failed to subdue the Kashmiris. “Soon the Indian elite will know that oppression eventually becomes trouble for the oppressor himself.

He hailed the speech of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the United Nations, which he said has changed the face of Indian politics altogether.

