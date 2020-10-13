Masood calls for highlighting Indian repression in IIOJK through social media

Bagh, Oct 13 (KMS): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has urged the students to highlight Indian repression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir using social media fora effectively.

He expressed these views while attending a question answer session at Women University Bagh.

Sardar Masood asked them to apprise international students about the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

He also deplored the international community’s criminal silence on not speaking against grave human rights violations in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

