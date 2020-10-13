Mehbooba Mufti released from detention

Srinagar, October 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, former puppet Chief Minister and President of pro-India Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, was released from detention on Tuesday.

Earlier in July, the IIOJK administration had extended her detention by three months under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).

“PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is being released from detention,” said Rohit Kansal, the spokesman of IIOJK administration.

Mehbooba Mufti along with many other political leaders was arrested hours ahead of revoking of the special status of IIOJK by Narendra Modi-led fascist government on August 05, last year.

Mehbooba Mufti’s release was confirmed by her daughter, Iltija Mufti, in a tweet. “As Ms Mufti’s illegal detention finally comes to an end, Id like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all,” she tweeted.

