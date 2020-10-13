Modi-led macabre dance of death continues to haunt IIOJK

#IndianBarbaricActsInIIOJK

Srinagar, October 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, with 211 killings including 11 in custody from 1st January till 30th September 2020, the Modi-led fascist Indian government has broken all records of brutalities against the innocent Kashmiris.

A research report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that more than 600 youth were subjected to ruthless torture while 134 were injured by pellets during the period. The troops arrested 2,635 civilians and razed 910 houses and structures to the ground to render the Kashmiris economically more vulnerable.

It was only on yesterday, the report added, when the troops not only martyred two more youth, injured dozens and razed many houses to rubbles during an operation in none other than Srinagar, the capital city of the occupied territory.

The troops blasted houses with inflammable chemical and the fire swept across huge area burning what came into its way to ashes. Besides, scores of people including Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum Chief Coordinator Tawseef Ahmad and Srinagar President Muhammad Faisal were showered with pellets during the protests against the killing in the city.

Having cited the figures, the report said that Indian brutalities had turned Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a living hell as people are deprived of all fundamental rights.

The report while asking how long the Kashmiris would be relentlessly killed by brutal Indian troops urged the world to come to rescue them from the macabre dance of death unleashed by fascist RSS-BJP nexus in India.

