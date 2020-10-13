Protests against Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, protest demonstrations were held in Srinagar and other areas against the rising Indian state terrorism and anti-people policies of the fascist Modi regime in the territory.

Massive protests rocked Rawalpora area of Srinagar, today, against the cruelties of Indian troops. The locals blocked the road and demanded action against the Indian soldiers who off and on ruthlessly beat up the youth on roads. The latest protests were triggered to condemn the thrashing of two local youth by the troops in the area.

In another incident, Indian police used brute force on 11th class students who were peacefully protesting in favour of their demands in Srinagar, Ganderbal and Baramulla districts. The injured students were hospitalized. The students demanded promotion to the next class as the whole territory remained under India’s military siege and COVID-lockdown throughout the year. Scores of students including female students were picked up by police and locked in jails.

A protest was also held at Lakhanpur, Kathua, in Jammu to press for unrestricted movement of the people in the territory. The event was organized by activists of all political parties.

Meanwhile, Indian police booked three teachers named Abdul Ahad, Rauf Ahmad and Mohammad Yousuf under black law Public Safety Act while put half a dozen others under observation in Shopian.

Senior Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri people had neither submitted to India’s fascism in the past, nor would they accept its supremacy in the future, come what may.

Senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, rights activist Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Employees Movement and Tehreek-e-Istiqlal in their statements in Srinagar urged the international community to stop India from committing systematic genocide of Kashmiri youth.

A research report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that with 211 killings of Kashmiri youth including 11 in custody from 1st January till 30th September 2020, the fascist Modi government has broken all records of brutalities in Kashmir. The report said that more than 600 youth were subjected to ruthless torture while 134 were injured by pellets during the period. The troops arrested 2,635 civilians and razed 910 houses and structures to the ground to render the Kashmiris economically more vulnerable.

