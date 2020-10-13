Archive: Current Month

Report of Human Rights Watch exposes Indian atrocities In IIOJK: FO

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

 

Islamabad, Oct 13 (KMS): Foreign Office says the latest report of Human Rights Watch has exposed Indian atrocities in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and discriminatory attitude towards the minorities in India.

Talking to media, foreign office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the prevailing situation in IIOJ&K is worsening day by day and since August 5 last year Indian forces have been using every brutal tool against the Kashmiris.

He said amnesty International has closed its offices in India so, it is not right to say that international community is not taking notice of Kashmir dispute.

He said today, India is losing in IIOJ&K and its policies in the valley have completely failed.


