Untoo seeks sanctions against India to stop carnage in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Chairman Mohammad Ahsan Untoo has demanded sanctions against India to stop the country from carrying out killings and destruction of the property during state-managed encounters in the territory.

Ahsan Untoo in a statement issued in Srinagar said, from 5 August 2019 to 30 September 2020, 960 structures were destroyed by Indian forces after falsely labeling them as militant hideouts.

“Anybody who wants to submit claim for compensation, the concerned authorities simply say that the destroyed structure was a militant hideout. They threaten the owners of the destroyed houses with dire consequences against pursuing the case.

He said that a total number of 11,0367 structures have been blasted or burnt by Indian armed forces. The property worth billions of dollars has been destroyed so far and as such millions rendered homeless which is a huge human tragedy.

Untoo appealed to international human rights groups, United Nations and International Court of Justice to send fact finding missions to the occupied territory so that the perpetrators of heinous crimes are held accountable.

He said the high-density explosive is used to blast the residential houses which results in the fire and then fire dousing services is stopped to magnify the damage. “This is being done to force people of Kashmir into submission,” he added. He demanded sanctions as only preventive measure to stop India from such acts of state terrorism in IIOJK.

