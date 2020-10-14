Arrest of three Shopian teachers strongly condemned

Srinagar, October 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, has condemned the occupation authorities for arresting three innocent teachers Abdul Ahad, Rouf Ahmed and Mohammed Yousuf under draconian law Public Safety Act.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the charges against the premier educational institution Sirajul Aloom are fabricated, malicious and concocted aimed at stopping the institution from serving the people in a remote village, Imamsahib, in Shopian. The institution was established twenty years back in 2000 and it has produced some bright students because of its quality education and high moral values.

Shabbir Ahmad Dar said the action taken by the occupation authorities against the staff shows that they will target institutions which are imparting moral and religious education to the students.

The arrest of the teachers is part of a deep rooted conspiracy against the Muslim majority status of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, and warned India to keep it in mind that it cannot hold Kashmir for long now against the wishes of Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar reiterated his party’s commitment to carry forward its struggle for freedom from India, through thick and thin.

Like this: Like Loading...