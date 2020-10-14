Hurriyat forum, others aghast over killings, arrests in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 14 (KMS): In Illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Islamic Political Party and others have expressed concern over the surge in Indian state terrorism in the territory.

The Mirwaiz led forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the oppression unleashed by Indian brutal forces upon the Kashmiri people especially youth, arbitrary arrests and violation of basic human rights were aimed at silencing the pro-freedom voices in the territory.

The condemned the slapping of notorious Public Safety Act (PSA) on three school teachers of Siraj-ul-Uloom Imam Sahib, Shopian, and registering of cases against five other teachers, arrest of four youth in Shopian and the use of brute force and merciless beating of youth in Barzulla, Rambagh and Rawalpora areas of Srinagar by Indian troops.

The forum said the reason behind the political uncertainty and the atmosphere of intimidation and fear in IIOJK since 1947 is the lingering Kashmir dispute. “Till this dispute is not peacefully resolved as per the principles of truth and justice, and in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, there is no guarantee of improvement in situation in the region,” it said.

The Hurriyat forum demanded the release its Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and all other political leaders, activists and youth who were arrested before and after August 5, 2019 and were lodged in jails in and outside IIOJK.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, while paying homage to the pro-freedom youth killed by Indian forces in Srinagar, Shopian and other parts of the territory said that their sacrifices would culminate in freedom from Indian bondage. Addressing a meeting in Baramulla, Khan Sopori said that the lingering Kashmir dispute posed a serious threat to the entire world. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of the martyred youth.

The Chairman of Islamic Political Party, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement while denouncing the beating of two youth by Indian troops at Rawalpora in Srinagar said that ruthless beating of youth was part of a well-planned conspiracy to provoke them for a revenge and then kill them. He said that horrifying scenes of ruthless beating of Kashmiri youth has exposed all nefarious plans hatched by Indian forces. He condemned the fascist Modi regime for its biased and communal approach, saying that it had given its armed forces a free hand to kill the Kashmiris at free will.

He paid rich tributes to the youth killed in Barzulla Srinagar and other areas of the occupied territory saying that “everyday our youth are sacrificing their precious lives for the sacred cause of freedom from Indian clutches”.

