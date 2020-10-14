Imposition of property tax aimed to harass people of IIOJK: KEA

Srinagar, October 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) has said that imposition of property tax by the Indian authorities is aimed at harassing the people of the territory.

The KEA lambasted the authorities for their decision of empowering to impose Property Tax through the Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Municipal Committees in their respective areas.

The KEA Co-Chairman, Farooq Dar, while addressing a press conference in Srinagar said it has become a routine for the Indian government to bring amendments in existing laws.

He termed the tax as unjustified and said that law was being enforced upon people forcibly. “This is grave injustice. People are already reeling under the financial crunches due to slowdown of economy and this unnecessary and extra property tax will add more burden on them,” he said.

Farooq Dar also said that instead of such harsh decisions, Government of India that owes more than one lakh crore to people and business sector of IIOJK should release that money.

“We have suffered such a huge loss due to uncertainty and COVID-19 pandemic lockdown,” he said, adding that the graph of unemployed has reached to newer heights while people are depressed and stressed, thereby such anti-people steps will further add to their miseries.

It is to mention here that the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has made a substantial move enabling the administration of IIOJK to impose Property Tax through municipal corporations and committees. Under some changes made in the existing rules, Property Tax shall be levied on all lands and buildings or vacant lands or both situated within the Municipal area unless exempted under this Act or any other law for the time being in force.

