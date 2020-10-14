Indian army vehicle kills youth in Srinagar

Srinagar, October 14 (KMS): In Illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a Kashmiri youth was killed after he was hit by an Indian army vehicle near Batwara area of Srinagar city.

The body was lying on the road while locals assembled on the spot and staged forceful anti-India protests.

A police official said that the identity of the deceased was being ascertained. People raised slogans against Indian Army and demanded an action against the army driver.

The vehicular movement was disrupted due to the protest.

