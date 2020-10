Srinagar, October 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Chakura area of the district.

Meanwhile, an elderly man was critically injured after he was deliberately hit by an Indian army vehicle in Kangan area of Ganderbal district.

